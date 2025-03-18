SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) Trading 7.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.23. 814,659 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 408,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

SKYX Platforms Trading Up 7.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $126.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of -3,008.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24.

Institutional Trading of SKYX Platforms

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKYX. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SKYX Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in SKYX Platforms by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SKYX Platforms by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 833,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 23,901 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SKYX Platforms by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 80,245 shares during the period. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SKYX Platforms Company Profile

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company’s first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling’s electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.

