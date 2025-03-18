Short Interest in Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Grows By 25.3%

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the February 13th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wesfarmers Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WFAFY opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. Wesfarmers has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17.

Wesfarmers Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Wesfarmers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, lifestyle, and outdoor living products; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores.

