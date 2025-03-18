Short Interest in Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Grows By 20.0%

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Vecima Networks Price Performance

VNWTF opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35. Vecima Networks has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Featured Stories

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

