Short Interest in Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Grows By 20.0%

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Vecima Networks Price Performance
VNWTF opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35. Vecima Networks has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $18.50.
Vecima Networks Company Profile
