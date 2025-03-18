Short Interest in VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Decreases By 23.5%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 241,000 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the February 13th total of 314,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,410.0 days.

VAT Group Stock Performance

Shares of VTTGF opened at $386.80 on Tuesday. VAT Group has a 12-month low of $351.65 and a 12-month high of $572.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $379.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $428.74.

VAT Group Company Profile

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service.

