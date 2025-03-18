Short Interest in VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Decreases By 23.5%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 241,000 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the February 13th total of 314,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,410.0 days.
VAT Group Stock Performance
Shares of VTTGF opened at $386.80 on Tuesday. VAT Group has a 12-month low of $351.65 and a 12-month high of $572.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $379.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $428.74.
VAT Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VAT Group
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.