Short Interest in Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF) Drops By 15.9%

Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800,100 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 951,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,143.0 days.
Toyota Tsusho Stock Performance
TYHOF opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. Toyota Tsusho has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $62.01.
About Toyota Tsusho
