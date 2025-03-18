Short Interest in Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF) Drops By 15.9%

Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800,100 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 951,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,143.0 days.

Toyota Tsusho Stock Performance

TYHOF opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. Toyota Tsusho has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $62.01.

About Toyota Tsusho

Toyota Tsusho Corporation engages in the metals, parts and logistics, mobility, machinery, energy and project, chemicals and electronics, and food and consumer services businesses worldwide. It provides automotive steel sheets and non-ferrous metals; metal products; non-ferrous metal ingots, materials, and products; rare earth and metal resources; parts; logistics services; tire and wheel assembly services; and automotive interior and exterior parts and accessories, as well as operates technoparks and recycles waste metals and other materials.

