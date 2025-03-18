musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Shares Up 10% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Free Report) were up 10% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.61 ($0.01). Approximately 2,989,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 465% from the average daily volume of 529,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

musicMagpie Trading Up 10.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of £596,590.50, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.58.

musicMagpie Company Profile

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, wearables, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

