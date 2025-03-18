Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) Shares Up 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.49. 205,328 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 911,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Jupiter Wellness Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.18.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc, a wellness company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema.

Further Reading

