iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CCRV) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CCRV – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $20.10. Approximately 5,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 21,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $20.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 84,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 45,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (CCRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Commodity Enhanced Carry index. The fund tracks an index composed of future contracts on commodities selected from a broad commodity universe based on positive roll yield. CCRV was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

