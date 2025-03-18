International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Trading 12.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 90,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 194,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

International Land Alliance Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $17.42 million, a P/E ratio of 0.89 and a beta of -1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.

International Land Alliance Company Profile

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building lots; securing financing for the purchase of the lots; enhance the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

