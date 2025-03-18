HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $94.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

ANIP has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $64.35 on Monday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $70.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.00 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $25,332.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 80,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,914.85. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $60,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,164.80. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $191,776. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 842.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,971 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

