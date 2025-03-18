FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ) Shares Up 2.1% – Should You Buy?

FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.77 and last traded at $12.77. 976 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $28.09 million, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 113,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Street Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,364,000.

FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF Company Profile

The FMQQ Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (FMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FMQQ index. The fund is a passively managed fund that invests in internet and e-commerce companies from emerging and frontier markets. FMQQ was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by FMQQ.

