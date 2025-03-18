ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:MTUL) Trading 3% Higher – What’s Next?

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:MTUL – Get Free Report) was up 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.88 and last traded at $28.88. Approximately 166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.04.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN Stock Up 3.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average of $30.42.

About ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN

The ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (MTUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to an index of US large- and mid-cap securities selected and weighted based on momentum. MTUL was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.

