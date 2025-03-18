CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Trading 1.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.74. 9,826 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 38,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of CoreCard in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Get CoreCard alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CCRD

CoreCard Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $153.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.01.

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. CoreCard had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that CoreCard Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreCard

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in CoreCard by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreCard by 853.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CoreCard by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreCard during the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCard by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCard

(Get Free Report)

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.