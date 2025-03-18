Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:CARV opened at $1.31 on Monday. Carver Bancorp has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The savings and loans company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 24.99% and a negative return on equity of 59.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carver Bancorp stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CARV Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 0.68% of Carver Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

