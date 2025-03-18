Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $77.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $12.88 on Monday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $585.65 million, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAPR. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $31,056,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,276,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,420,000 after acquiring an additional 700,243 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $8,693,000. Altium Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC now owns 714,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 429,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $3,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

