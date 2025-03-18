Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) Shares Up 3.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.42 and last traded at $50.42. 8,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 20,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.69.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.19.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

