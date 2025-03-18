AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ALOT stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.18 million, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.62. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 39,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AstroNova during the 4th quarter worth about $1,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

