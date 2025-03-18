AppLovin’s (APP) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports.

APP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $220.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $250.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $560.00 price objective (up previously from $480.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.28.

APP stock opened at $306.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $525.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.72. The stock has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a PE ratio of 67.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.33.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total value of $64,930,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,675,501.85. This represents a 24.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total transaction of $18,999,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,914,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,527,667.32. This trade represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 322,871 shares of company stock valued at $111,401,882. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in AppLovin by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,851,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957,885 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,781,922,000. State Street Corp raised its position in AppLovin by 8.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,406,000 after acquiring an additional 428,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AppLovin by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,144,000 after acquiring an additional 573,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in AppLovin by 5,421.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,084,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

