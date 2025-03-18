Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Price Target Cut to GBX 15.90 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Agronomics (LON:ANIC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 16 ($0.21) to GBX 15.90 ($0.21) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 17.50 ($0.23) price objective on shares of Agronomics in a research report on Friday, November 29th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Agronomics
Agronomics Price Performance
Insider Activity at Agronomics
In other Agronomics news, insider James (Jim) Mellon bought 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($67,541.24). Insiders own 16.63% of the company’s stock.
About Agronomics
Agronomics is an AIM-listed investment company centered on the nascent fields of cellular agriculture, precision fermentation and synthetic biology. The Company invests in technologies that offer new ways of producing food and materials with a focus on products historically derived from animals. These technologies are driving a major disruption in agriculture, offering solutions to improve sustainability, as well as addressing human health, animal welfare and environmental damage.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Agronomics
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Agronomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agronomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.