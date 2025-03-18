Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Price Target Cut to GBX 15.90 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Agronomics (LON:ANIC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 16 ($0.21) to GBX 15.90 ($0.21) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 17.50 ($0.23) price objective on shares of Agronomics in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

Agronomics Price Performance

Insider Activity at Agronomics

LON:ANIC opened at GBX 6.90 ($0.09) on Monday. Agronomics has a 12-month low of GBX 3.65 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 9.30 ($0.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £68.51 million, a P/E ratio of -154.26 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.79.

In other Agronomics news, insider James (Jim) Mellon bought 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($67,541.24). Insiders own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

About Agronomics

Agronomics is an AIM-listed investment company centered on the nascent fields of cellular agriculture, precision fermentation and synthetic biology. The Company invests in technologies that offer new ways of producing food and materials with a focus on products historically derived from animals. These technologies are driving a major disruption in agriculture, offering solutions to improve sustainability, as well as addressing human health, animal welfare and environmental damage.

