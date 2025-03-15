Seizert Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,919 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.1% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $68,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 36,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,856,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 614,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,318,000 after acquiring an additional 56,588 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 85,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.89.

NYSE JPM opened at $232.94 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

