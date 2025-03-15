Roth Capital Cuts Earnings Estimates for Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Roth Capital reduced their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zevra Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.26. The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Performance

ZVRA stock opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $443.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.98. Zevra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $9.76.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.63% and a negative return on equity of 159.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,139,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,524,000 after purchasing an additional 90,940 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 462.4% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,824,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,554,000 after purchasing an additional 68,151 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 282,687.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,313,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,384 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,429,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zevra Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Joshua Schafer sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $82,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,759.96. The trade was a 26.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil F. Mcfarlane sold 61,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $481,605.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,391.60. The trade was a 21.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,773 shares of company stock worth $674,176. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Zevra Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.