Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 92,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,785,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Keysight Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 76.6% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 21,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total transaction of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,886,273.91. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.44.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $152.11 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $186.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

