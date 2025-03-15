Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $33.49 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 97,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,485,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR opened at $351.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.76. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $415.27.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHTR. Citigroup began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.37.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

