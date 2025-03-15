Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $15,724,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Domino’s Pizza as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 16.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,189,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,936,000 after purchasing an additional 307,528 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $708,498,000 after purchasing an additional 21,705 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $549,399,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,095,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $99,352,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total value of $477,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,499.20. This trade represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $2,366,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,541. This trade represents a 87.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,597 shares of company stock worth $3,762,052 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $425.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.06 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.92.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $545.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $559.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.41.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

