Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $31.94 Million Investment in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 142,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,936,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Cencora at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Cencora by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Cencora by 1,165.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 29,561 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth $463,000. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,389,000 after buying an additional 51,345 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.20.

Cencora Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $258.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.09. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $263.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,648.88. The trade was a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total value of $520,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,249.24. The trade was a 9.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,648 shares of company stock worth $3,382,462 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

