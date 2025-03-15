Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $19.35 Million in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 135,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $19,345,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of ITT as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,503,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 198,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,369,000 after buying an additional 50,384 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in ITT in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,075,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in ITT by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 111,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,596,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ITT by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,827,000 after buying an additional 40,860 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT opened at $135.12 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.01 and a fifty-two week high of $161.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.29 and its 200 day moving average is $145.83.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 14.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ITT’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ITT from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on ITT from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ITT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.38.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

