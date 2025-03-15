Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $16.11 Million in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 101,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,113,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Natera as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 345.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 34.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NTRA. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Natera from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Natera from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Natera from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.12.

Natera Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $148.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.39. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.22 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.21.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.91 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Fesko sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $117,861.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,739,941.88. This trade represents a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.69, for a total value of $590,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,183.76. The trade was a 29.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 298,946 shares of company stock valued at $47,803,462. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.