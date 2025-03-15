Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $15.64 Million in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 44,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,637,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CW. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CW opened at $322.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $239.78 and a one year high of $393.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $339.57 and its 200-day moving average is $344.79.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

CW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.86.

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $215,865.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,237.60. The trade was a 10.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total value of $851,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,064. This represents a 16.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 116 shares of company stock worth $35,278 and have sold 15,935 shares worth $5,528,147. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

