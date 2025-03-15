Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $15.43 Million in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,425,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at $8,619,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

Shares of UI stock opened at $319.31 on Friday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.24 and a 12 month high of $469.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $363.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.01.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.12. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 296.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $236.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Insider Transactions at Ubiquiti

In other news, CAO Kevin Radigan sold 1,000 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.99, for a total value of $347,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,407.16. The trade was a 28.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 93.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

