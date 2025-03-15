Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $15.15 Million in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 120,282 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,150,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.8 %

TOL opened at $104.92 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.49 and a 1-year high of $169.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TOL. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $514,695.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,349.18. This trade represents a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $1,404,419.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,311.26. The trade was a 35.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,622 shares of company stock worth $1,993,880 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

