Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $18.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,233,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,349,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,923,000. Citrine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,115,000. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $276.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $303.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $293.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.81.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

