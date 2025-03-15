Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 179,665 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 179,665 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,671,657 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $954,358,000 after buying an additional 26,505 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,789,283 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $261,772,000 after acquiring an additional 23,289 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,607,817 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $235,224,000 after acquiring an additional 95,190 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,520 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $213,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 353.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,258 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $185,692,000 after purchasing an additional 989,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $147,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,405.12. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,615 shares in the company, valued at $7,047,020. The trade was a 9.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,428,645. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EA

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $138.71 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.21 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.91.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.