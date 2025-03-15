Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 49,986 RH (NYSE:RH)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 49,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,674,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RH. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in RH by 7,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of RH by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.85, for a total value of $208,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,714.50. This represents a 9.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.41, for a total value of $10,660,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,880 shares of company stock worth $29,129,879. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH opened at $225.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.94. RH has a 52 week low of $212.04 and a 52 week high of $457.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.19). RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The firm had revenue of $811.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on RH shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $435.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of RH from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on RH from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded RH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.60.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

