Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $254.06 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $183.58 and a 1 year high of $351.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $280.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.05. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.