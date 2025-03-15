M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,107 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2025

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Elastic were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,790,000 after purchasing an additional 17,215 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Elastic by 759.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $95.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.73 and a beta of 1.20. Elastic has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $123.96.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $382.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. Analysts forecast that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In other Elastic news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $250,071.35. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 96,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,757,852.68. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 25,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,888,420.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,408,541 shares in the company, valued at $271,033,118.73. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,321 shares of company stock worth $21,092,930 over the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Elastic from $98.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Elastic from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Elastic

Elastic Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.