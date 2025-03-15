JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.5% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $25,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Oppenheimer cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.89.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,698,459.65. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $232.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $179.20 and a 1-year high of $280.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.70. The company has a market capitalization of $651.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

