Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target Raised to $3.50

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Holley in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

Get Holley alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLLY

Holley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLLY opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89. Holley has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $288.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Holley had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $140.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Holley

In related news, Director David S. Lobel sold 1,743,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $5,230,068.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,556,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,670,883. The trade was a 4.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holley

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLLY. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Holley in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,746,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Holley by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Holley by 12,719.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 819,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 812,746 shares during the period. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Holley in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,666,000. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP raised its stake in Holley by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 2,990,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 440,040 shares during the period. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Holley

(Get Free Report)

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.