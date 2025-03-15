Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,877,963 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,047 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $47,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEO. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 514.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 293,937 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 246,070 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 15,273 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $48,043.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $11.06 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.65.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

