B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,756 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 38,260 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.7% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grange Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,243,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,565 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,528 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 147,453 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $62,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $515.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $525.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.43.

Microsoft Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $388.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $376.91 and a 1-year high of $468.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

