Atria Investments Inc Sells 3,770 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PINS. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pinterest by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,773,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,483,000 after buying an additional 156,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,466,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,710,000 after buying an additional 76,920 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,812,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,750 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,471,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,677,000 after purchasing an additional 278,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,829,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.27. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Roth Capital set a $32.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinterest

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 6,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $219,766.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,831.35. The trade was a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 50,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $1,717,179.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,156,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,304,428.14. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,879 shares of company stock valued at $3,653,577 in the last three months. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.