Atria Investments Inc Increases Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 99,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TPH shares. StockNews.com lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 77,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $3,029,583.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 708,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,724,424.85. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $31.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.50. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 18th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

