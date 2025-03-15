Atria Investments Inc Has $642,000 Holdings in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Verona Pharma were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $465,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $849,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,483,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,740,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,085,000 after acquiring an additional 612,854 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

Verona Pharma stock opened at $61.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 0.39. Verona Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 13.03 and a quick ratio of 12.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Verona Pharma from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 79,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $661,854.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,608,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,784,949.60. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

