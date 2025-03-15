Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 179.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 654.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of INVH opened at $33.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average is $33.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $659.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.71 million. Research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 158.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on INVH. Morgan Stanley cut Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho raised Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.65.

Read Our Latest Report on Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.