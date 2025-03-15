Arizona State Retirement System Sells 97 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in OSI Systems by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in OSI Systems by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems Stock Up 5.1 %

OSIS stock opened at $184.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.57 and a 12 month high of $220.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $528,936.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $979,150. The trade was a 35.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total transaction of $30,900.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,950.72. This represents a 1.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OSIS

OSI Systems Profile

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.