Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 414 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Enovis were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENOV. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 15.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 5.1% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 14.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 19.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 16.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,403,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,479,000 after buying an additional 346,317 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 2.05. Enovis Co. has a 12 month low of $35.14 and a 12 month high of $62.79.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $560.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.14 million. Research analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Enovis from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

