Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Position Lessened by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TNL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 314.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.66 per share, for a total transaction of $93,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 408,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,070,221.96. This represents a 0.49 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $46.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.57. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $58.95.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.87 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TNL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Travel + Leisure from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

