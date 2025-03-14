Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,563,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,027,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000.

Shares of FSMB stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.94. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $20.11.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

