Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 404,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,183,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.58% of Lantheus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the third quarter worth $74,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $99.29 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $56.44 and a one year high of $126.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.89. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $391.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.61 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%. Analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $94,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,695.32. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total value of $5,010,645.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 440,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,551,645.65. This trade represents a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LNTH shares. StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.86.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

