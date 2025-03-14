Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 187,399 Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 187,399 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,187,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Woodward by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Woodward by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodward alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.38.

Woodward Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $176.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.85. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.29 and a 52-week high of $201.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total value of $864,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,157. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.