Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 279,098 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 279,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,643,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in CBRE Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,433,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,204,000 after buying an additional 692,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,658,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,270,000 after buying an additional 56,888 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,601,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,039,000 after buying an additional 177,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,587,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,142 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,517.85. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $121.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.24 and a 1-year high of $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

